Today's best photos: from a foggy Kuwait to the FINA World Championships in Abu Dhabi

Fog over Kuwait City

AFP

(R to L) Al Hamra tower, the headquarters of the National Bank of Kuwait and Al Rayah tower caught in fog.

Charlie Woods

Reuters

Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods during the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Florida.

Timmendorfer Strand pier

AP

A pier with a tea house on the Baltic Sea in Timmendorfer Strand, northern Germany.

Chinese flyover collapse

Reuters

Overturned vehicles at the site where a motorway flyover collapsed in Ezhou, Hubei province, China.

Bison in Yellowstone

Reuters

Bison feed on grass in the snow in Yellowstone National Park, US.

Sofia Santas ride on

EPA

Members of the Sofia Riders, Bulgaria's largest free-ride motorcycle organisation, dressed as Santa Claus during their traditional Christmas tour of the streets of Sofia. Hundreds of rockers gathered before the Christmas holidays for charity.

Kabul passport office reopens

EPA

Members of the Taliban stand guard as people wait to enter the passport office following its reopening after a gap of one month in Kabul. Since August, Afghanistan has been under the control of the Taliban, whose earlier period in power from 1996 to 2001 was marked by a strict interpretation of Sharia, human rights violations and the exodus of a large number of citizens.

FINA World Championship

Getty Images

Brandon Schuster of Samoa competes in the men's 200 metre breaststroke during day three of the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.