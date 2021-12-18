Police identify suspect in Japan arson attack that killed 24

Japanese police on Saturday searched the house of one of the patients of a psychiatric clinic where a fire gutted an entire floor in an eight-storey building, killing 24 people trapped inside.

An Osaka police investigator told the Associated Press that the man is a possible suspect. A small blaze at the man's house broke out about 30 minutes before the building fire, the investigator said.

The patient is believed to be among the three people who survived the clinic blaze and were in a serious condition. Police have not arrested anyone, and it may take time until the man recovers enough to be interrogated.

According to witnesses interviewed by Japanese media, a man walked into the clinic in central Osaka, carrying a paper bag, which he put on the floor, right next to a heater by the reception desk, and kicked it. A liquid poured out, caught fire and the whole floor was engulfed in flames and smoke.

Witness accounts suggested that the victims gasped for air and struggled to find their way out of the clinic. There was only one way to escape because the lift and emergency stairs were both outside, the authorities said.

Police and fire officials on Saturday returned to the site in the middle of Osaka’s Kitashinchi business district.

Some experts were surprised by the death toll in a daytime fire that was largely put out within an hour. The authorities are investigating how smoke filled the floor so quickly and how the victims became trapped. There were no prior breaches of fire prevention codes at the building, officials said.

There was no emergency exit in the clinic. The office had several compartments for consultations and workshops along just one aisle, with the main counselling room being at the far end of the floor.

One of the visitors who witnessed the beginning of the fire at the reception desk was able to run out. It was yet known exactly how many people were inside the clinic, the investigator said.

Osaka residents in shock

Locals brought flowers, bottled water and canned drinks as offerings to the spirits of the departed outside the building.

A neighbourhood retiree, Seki Kageyama, 77, returned to the site after finding out about the large number of dead from what he thought was a minor fire. A sign advertising the burnt-out clinic on the fourth floor still stood: “Nishi Umeda clinic for the mind and body of workers.”

“I thought a small fire broke out," he said. “I was really stunned when I heard that someone set a fire and killed people there.”

More than 70 fire engines and ambulances took part in extinguishing the blaze on Friday morning. Firefighters initially found 27 people in a state of cardiac arrest, including three who were resuscitated at hospitals, according to the Osaka city fire department.

One woman was brought down by a ladder from a window on the sixth floor.

Some of the clinic's clients who spoke to Japanese media said the centre was popular and was always crowded with up to 20 people waiting, especially on Fridays when special counselling and programmes were available for those preparing to return to work after sick leave.

The clinic’s psychiatrist, Kotaro Nishizawa, could not be reached since the fire.

In 2019 at the Kyoto Animation studio, an attacker stormed into the building and set it on fire, killing 36 people and injuring more than 30 others. The incident shocked Japan and drew an outpouring of grief from anime fans worldwide. In 2001, an intentionally set blaze in Tokyo’s Kabukicho entertainment district killed 44 people – the country’s worst known case of arson in modern times.