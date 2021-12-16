Today's best photos: from a surfing Santa to Ethiopia's Ashenda festival

Surf's up Santa
A surfer dressed as Santa Claus rides an artificial wave in the Alaia Bay surf wavepool in Sion, Switzerland. The water temperature was 0.6°C. The air temperature reached 2°C
Blurred lights
A long exposure photo shows a regional train leaving a station in Wehrheim, Germany
Superheroes at the window
Acrobatic superheroes greet the children in the paediatric ward of the San Paolo hospital in Milan, Italy
Lorry queue
Freight lorries queue on the A20 road into the Port of Dover, in England after France announced Channel travel restrictions
Team Red Bull
F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of the Netherlands poses for a photo with his team at the Red Bull Racing Factory in Milton Keynes, England
Tiny pumice stones
A man scoops pumice stones from the sea in Keelung after the debris drifted to the northern coast of Taiwan from the Fukutoku-Okanoba underwater volcano, which began erupting 1,280 kilometres off the southern coast of Japan in August
Ashenda festival, Ethiopia
Women participate in the Ashenda festival, an annual celebration for girls, at Romanat square in Mekele, Ethiopia
Russian new year decorations
Christmas and New Year's decorations at Zaryadye Park, in front of the Spasskaya tower of the Kremlin and the Saint Basil Cathedral, in central Moscow
Shougang Big Air
The Shougang Big Air venue at the Shougang Park in Beijing will host the big air freestyle skiing and snowboarding competitions at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Typhoon Rai
A Philippine Coast Guard rescuer helps a resident trapped by floods caused by Typhoon Rai in Cagayan De Oro City, Philippines