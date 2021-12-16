Today's best photos: from a surfing Santa to Ethiopia's Ashenda festival

Surf's up Santa

EPA

A surfer dressed as Santa Claus rides an artificial wave in the Alaia Bay surf wavepool in Sion, Switzerland. The water temperature was 0.6°C. The air temperature reached 2°C

Blurred lights

AP

A long exposure photo shows a regional train leaving a station in Wehrheim, Germany

Superheroes at the window

Reuters

Acrobatic superheroes greet the children in the paediatric ward of the San Paolo hospital in Milan, Italy

Lorry queue

Reuters

Freight lorries queue on the A20 road into the Port of Dover, in England after France announced Channel travel restrictions

Team Red Bull

Getty Images

F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of the Netherlands poses for a photo with his team at the Red Bull Racing Factory in Milton Keynes, England

Tiny pumice stones

AFP

A man scoops pumice stones from the sea in Keelung after the debris drifted to the northern coast of Taiwan from the Fukutoku-Okanoba underwater volcano, which began erupting 1,280 kilometres off the southern coast of Japan in August

Ashenda festival, Ethiopia

AFP

Women participate in the Ashenda festival, an annual celebration for girls, at Romanat square in Mekele, Ethiopia

Russian new year decorations

AFP

Christmas and New Year's decorations at Zaryadye Park, in front of the Spasskaya tower of the Kremlin and the Saint Basil Cathedral, in central Moscow

Shougang Big Air

AFP

The Shougang Big Air venue at the Shougang Park in Beijing will host the big air freestyle skiing and snowboarding competitions at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Typhoon Rai

Reuters

A Philippine Coast Guard rescuer helps a resident trapped by floods caused by Typhoon Rai in Cagayan De Oro City, Philippines