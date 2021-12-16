Biden names Kennedy and Kwan for diplomatic posts

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Caroline Kennedy to be US ambassador to Australia and Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan as envoy to Belize, the White House said.

Ms Kennedy, 64, is the daughter of John Kennedy, the 35th president of the US who was assassinated in 1963. She served as US ambassador to Japan from 2013 to 2017 under former president Barack Obama.

Ms Kwan is the winner of two silver Olympic medals in figure skating. She has been an adviser to the US State Department on women's issues.

Australia is a key ally to the US and their relationship has strengthened in response to China's growing power and assertive behaviour in Asia and beyond.

Ms Kennedy's experience in Japan should be helpful in Canberra given that Australia and Japan are both members of a group that includes the US and India, which has been increasing co-operation as China rises.

In September, the US, Britain and Australia announced a security pact called Aukus, which will help Australia to acquire US nuclear-powered submarines and expand its security reach in the Indo-Pacific region.

Ms Kennedy was the first female US ambassador to Japan. She trained as an attorney and has co-written books on civil liberties and edited anthologies of poetry.

It was unclear when Ms Kennedy might be confirmed in her post, which requires Senate approval.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer has threatened to stop politicians going home for Christmas until next week if progress is not made on the backlog of more than 70 ambassadorial nominees awaiting votes.

Senate Republicans have been blocking dozens of Mr Biden's nominees for diplomatic posts, including Nicholas Burns as ambassador to China, since his nomination in August.

Ted Cruz, a Republican senator from Texas, has placed a hold on the nomination of Barbara Leaf, the former US ambassador to the UAE, to serve as assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs.