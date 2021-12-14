Today's best photos: from a meteor shower in Spain to Messi at Expo 2020 Dubai

Geminids meteor shower

EPA

An overlay image of 128 photographs shows circumpolar star trails over San Telmo tower in Cantabria, Spain, during the Geminids meteor shower.

Dutch farmer protest

EPA

Farmers gather with tractors in Rozenburg near Schiphol Airport, the Netherlands, to offer the airport a buyout contract. Amid government plans to cut nitrogen pollution by reducing agricultural production, the convoy travelled to Schiphol to deliver a contract to buy out and decommission the airport, which they say is equally responsible for pollution.

Illuminating Tokyo

EPA

Visitors walk through a seasonal light installation in Tokyo.

Taking a break from Covid

EPA

Health workers take a break from performing Covid-19 swab tests in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The country reported its first case of heavily mutated coronavirus Omicron variant of concern on December 3 in a citizen returning from South Africa.

Tornado victim shelter

Reuters

Anthony Vasquez, 42, plays with his four-month-old son Michael inside a makeshift shelter in Wingo, Kentucky, which is housing people who lost their homes after a devastating outbreak of tornadoes ripped through several US states.

Pizzo Di Levico, Italy

AFP

A small house and fields covered in snow are pictured from the Pizzo Di Levico, near the Alps in north-eastern Italy.

Lionel Messi at Expo 2020 Dubai

Reuters

Lionel Messi, the superstar Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina footballer, visits Surreal, the water feature at Expo 2020 Dubai.