Haiti fuel lorry explosion kills more than 40

Former PM Claude Joseph offers condolences

Dec 14, 2021

A fuel lorry exploded in northern Haiti on Tuesday, killing more than 40 people.

The blast occurred in the city of Cap-Haitien, former prime minister Claude Joseph said, adding that he was “shattered” by the news.

“I share the pain and sorrow of all the people,” he wrote on Twitter.

No further details were available as police did not immediately respond to calls requesting information.

Local newspaper Le Nouvelliste reported that dozens had been admitted to hospital with injuries.

“We are overwhelmed,” the paper quoted Dr Calhil Turenne as saying.

Dave Larose, a civil engineer who works in Cap-Haitien, told The Associated Press that he was driving when he saw ambulances and a crowd of people gathered along a road around 1 am.

He said he observed how some people were using buckets to scoop up gasoline from the truck and the street to take back to their house. The explosion occurred as Haiti struggles with a severe shortage of fuel and spiraling gas prices.

“It’s terrible what our country has to go through” Mr Larose said.

Updated: December 14th 2021, 1:05 PM
Haiti
