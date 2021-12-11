Today's best photos: F1 qualifying round in Abu Dhabi to first Ashes Test in Brisbane

Dry run

Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain drives his Mercedes F1 car during final practice at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. On Sunday, Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen will fight it out to win the championship.

Goalpost

AP Photo

A goalpost is reflected in water as people play football and cricket in the Chaman-e-Huzori park, in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan.

Miss Universe

AP Photo

Spain's Sarah Loinaz takes part in the national costume section of the Miss Universe pageant in Eilat, Israel.

Christmas lights

PA

Christmas lights along the High Street in Dunbar, East Lothian, Scotland.

End of year-long protests

AFP

A farmer celebrates as he leaves a protest site at the Delhi-Haryana state border in Singhu, India. Farmers have ended year-long protests after Prime Minister Narendra Modi abandoned his push for agricultural reforms.

Volcano eruption

Reuters

Mount Semeru volcano spews hot ash, seen from Pronojiwo district in Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia.

Star Wars fans

EPA

Fans dressed as Star Wars characters enjoy day four of the first Ashes Test between Australia and England at The Gabba in Brisbane, Australia.