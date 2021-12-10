Today's best photos: from a camel trek in Australia to Cirque du Soleil acrobats in NYC

Trekking coast to coast Down Under

Sophie Matterson and her five camels arrive to greet supporters in Byron Bay, Australia. Ms Matterson, 33, is completing her 5,000km journey - walking with five camels coast to coast from Shark Bay, Western Australia, to Byron Bay, New South Wales.

Santa dives into festive fun

A diver wearing a Santa Claus costume swims in a large fish tank during an underwater festive performance at Hakkeijima Sea Paradise in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan.

Amazing acrobatics

Cirque du Soleil acrobats Suren Bozyan, left, and Karyna Konchakivska rehearse for 'Twas the Night Before' in the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden, New York.

On guard

Sailors stand in the Procedure Alpha position on the the Royal Navy aircraft carrier 'HMS Queen Elizabeth' as it approaches Her Majesty's Naval Base in Portsmouth, the UK.

Farewell Bob Dole

The casket of former senator Bob Dole lies in state at the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington.

Migrants on the move

Migrants cross into Chile from Bolivia, near Colchane, Chile.

Winter games

A staff member guards the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics torch inside the Olympic Tower in Beijing, China.

Sting creates a buzz

Sting performs during The Game Awards 2021 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California.