Time marches on in Pakistan antique clock collection - in pictures

Collector Gul Kakar with his antique clocks at a museum housed in the city's tribal police headquarters compound in Quetta.

The tick-tock of hundreds of antique clocks fills a small hall in the south-west Pakistani city, where Gul Kakar, 44, a police officer, says he will spend all the time he has left caring for them.

An employee maintains an antique clock, handmade in 1847 by East India Company colonial administrator John Jacob, in a government building in Jacobabad, Sindh province.

An antique clock from Gul Kakar's collection in Quetta.

Part of Mr Kakar's collection in Quetta.

Mr Kakar shows off his antique clocks at the tribal police headquarters compound in Quetta.

A visitor admires the collection in Quetta.

An antique clock from the Gul Kakar collection.