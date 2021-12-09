Today's best photos: from a snowy Poland to a Niagara Falls rescue

The long and winding road

EPA

District road No 2036 runs through snow-covered fields in Izdebki, south-east Poland.

Just like honey

AP Photo

Devi Bahadur Nepali, an experienced honey hunter, climbs a bamboo rope to harvest cliff honey in Dolakha, 185 kilometres east of Kathmandu, Nepal. High up in Nepal's mountains, groups of men risk their lives to harvest wild honey from hives on the cliffs.

The dark side of the Moon

EPA

The International Space Station passes in front of the crescent moon. The station was 424 kilometres above Earth travelling at an orbital speed of more than 27,300 kilometres an hour.

Imagine

EPA

A woman lays flowers at the Strawberry Fields memorial to John Lennon in Central Park as musicians play Beatles songs for people gathered to mark the anniversary of Lennon's death in New York. On December 8, 1980, Lennon was shot and killed in front of his apartment building.

Wild horses

AFP

Horse riders on a beach by the Mediterranean Sea in Gaza City.

Surf's up

AP Photo

A surfer enters the Mediterranean Sea during stormy weather in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Waterfall

AP

A US Coast Guard diver, tethered to a hovering helicopter, pulls the body of a woman from a submerged vehicle stuck in rapids just metres from the brink of American Falls, one of three waterfalls that make up Niagara Falls, in New York State.