Today's best photos: from a base jumper to paddle boarders on the Seine

Base jumper

Reuters

A base jumper leaps from the Martinelli building during a competition in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Ski-lift

AFP

People use a ski-lift as skiing resorts reopen in Bormio, Italian Alps.

EPA

A photo taken using a drone shows French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin travelling a distance of 500 metres between two hills, at a height of 80 metres, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

AFP

A total solar eclipse as seen from the Union Glacier in Antarctica.

AP Photo

People wear face masks as they visit the traditional Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany.

EPA

Indian marine commandos demonstrate their rescue operation skills during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai. The country on December 4 commemorates its navy's attack on Karachi harbour during the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971.

EPA

Nepalese devotees reinstall the stone statue of Laxmi-Narayan at a temple in Patan city, Nepal. The statue believed to be 800 years old was stolen in 1984 and later spotted at the Dallas Museum of Art. The FBI handed over the statue to the Nepal embassy in Washington in March this year.

AP Photo

Fireworks burst over the Church of the Nativity in Manger Square in Bethlehem, Israeli-occupied West Bank, during the lighting of the Christmas tree. It was the fist time since the coronavirus that the square was full for the lighting of the Christmas tree and local vendors were hoping for a return of tourists.

AFP

A supporter of Gambian President Adama Barrow waits for results in the district of Serrekunda, in the capital Banjul, the day after voting in the first presidential election since former dictator Yahya Jammeh fled into exile. Gambians were waiting on Sunday to find out the winner, with incumbent Mr Barrow enjoying the advantage in partial results.

AP Photo

People steer their stand-up paddle boards past the Notre Dame Cathedral, during a race on the Seine river in Paris. More than 1,000 took part in the competition that runs through the French capital.