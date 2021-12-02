Today's best photos: from the UAE's National Day to a Turkish sunrise

The UAE's 50th National Day
The Museum of the Future, decorated for the UAE’s 50th National Day celebration on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.
Indian Congress Party protest
Supporters of the women's wing of India's main opposition Congress Party attend a protest against rising inflation in New Delhi.
Banff National Park
A Canadian Pacific railway locomotive pulls train cars with shipping containers along a rail line near Lake Louise in Banff National Park, in Alberta.
Miss Universe in Jerusalem
Contestants of the Miss Universe pageant visit the Tower of David Museum near the Jaffa Gate entrance to Jerusalem's Old City.
Seagulls at sunrise
Seagulls fly as the sun rises on a stormy, windy day in Istanbul, Turkey.
International Day for Persons with Disabilities
Disabled Palestinian children take part in an event in Gaza City to mark International Day for Persons with Disabilities.
Josephine Baker's Pantheon induction
Soldiers carry the cenotaph containing soil from various places where famed French-American singer and dancer Josephine Baker lived, covered with a French flag, during her induction ceremony into the Pantheon in Paris, where key figures from France's history are honoured.
Afghan girls' education
Afghan girls participate in a lesson at Tajrobawai Girls High School, in Herat, Afghanistan. While most high school girls in Afghanistan are forbidden from attending classes by the Taliban, those in the western province of Herat can, thanks to a unique effort by teachers and parents to persuade local Taliban administrators to allow schools to reopen.