Today's best photos: from the UAE's National Day to a Turkish sunrise

The UAE's 50th National Day

Pawan Singh / The National.

The Museum of the Future, decorated for the UAE’s 50th National Day celebration on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

Indian Congress Party protest

Reuters

Supporters of the women's wing of India's main opposition Congress Party attend a protest against rising inflation in New Delhi.

Banff National Park

AFP

A Canadian Pacific railway locomotive pulls train cars with shipping containers along a rail line near Lake Louise in Banff National Park, in Alberta.

Miss Universe in Jerusalem

AFP

Contestants of the Miss Universe pageant visit the Tower of David Museum near the Jaffa Gate entrance to Jerusalem's Old City.

Seagulls at sunrise

AP Photo

Seagulls fly as the sun rises on a stormy, windy day in Istanbul, Turkey.

International Day for Persons with Disabilities

AFP

Disabled Palestinian children take part in an event in Gaza City to mark International Day for Persons with Disabilities.

Josephine Baker's Pantheon induction

Reuters

Soldiers carry the cenotaph containing soil from various places where famed French-American singer and dancer Josephine Baker lived, covered with a French flag, during her induction ceremony into the Pantheon in Paris, where key figures from France's history are honoured.

Afghan girls' education

AP Photo

Afghan girls participate in a lesson at Tajrobawai Girls High School, in Herat, Afghanistan. While most high school girls in Afghanistan are forbidden from attending classes by the Taliban, those in the western province of Herat can, thanks to a unique effort by teachers and parents to persuade local Taliban administrators to allow schools to reopen.