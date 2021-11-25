Today's best photos: from a power station demolition to a Maradona mural

Getty Images

Power station demolition

A controlled blast demolishes part of the old Wallerawang Power station in Lithgow, Australia. Two large chimney stacks were destroyed.

EPA

Bangladeshi student protest

Students block a road as they demand justice over a fellow student's death during a road accident in Dhaka, Bangladesh. According to police, a second-year student of the Notre Dame College, Nayeem Hasan, was killed when a Dhaka City Corporation rubbish lorry hit him.

Reuters

Pet Expo 2021

Dogs inside a pram at the Pet Expo 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand.

EPA

China's population growth

A girl plays in a shopping mall in Beijing. Demographers in China have called for more efficient implementation of measures to encourage births and address the country's dwindling population growth. Its birth rate last year was 8. 52 per thousand people, the lowest level since 1978, according to China Statistical Yearbook 2021.

AFP

German coalition government

Members of Germany's new coalition government arrive for a group photo in Berlin, after a final session of talks. Two months after the SPD beat Angela Merkel's conservative CDU-CSU coalition in a general election, its negotiators put the finishing touches on the deal with the Social Democrats, the Greens and liberal Free Democrats that will install Olaf Scholz, 63, as chancellor.

AFP

Solomon Islands riots

Smoke from burning buildings rises from Honiara on the Solomon Islands on the second day of rioting that left the capital ablaze and threatened to topple the Pacific nation's government.

AP Photo

Anniversary of Maradona's death

A mural of the late football star Diego Maradona decorates the Lugar del Sol foundation for poor children in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The first anniversary of the football legend's death is on November 25.