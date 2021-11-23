Today's best photos: from a submerged village revealed to a horseshoe bridge

Palestinian Lumberjacks

Men cut logs into firewood to sell during the winter season, in Halhul village, north of Hebron city in the occupied West Bank.

AFP

Syrian youths at work

Young Syrians work at a scrapyard in the Turkish-controlled northern city of Al Bab. After a decade of war, an estimated 2. 5 million children in Syria are out of school, with another 1. 6 million at risk of dropping out, according to the UN's children agency Unicef. As it marked World Children's Day on November 20, the agency estimated that nine in 10 children live in poverty and more than 5,700 children — some as young as seven — have been recruited into the fighting.

AFP

Greek refuge

Afghan refugees board buses bound for temporary housing after arriving at Thessaloniki International Airport Makedonia, via Kabul, in Greece. The 118 Afghans included a minister, a prosecutor and a US Army translator. Some will remain in Greece for the foreseeable future while others will go to third countries. The programme was spearheaded by Thessaloniki NGO Elpida Home, in partnership with the Greek Ministry of Migration.

Getty Images

Village revealed

The usually submerged ruins of the former village of Aceredo appear from the Lindoso reservoir hydroelectric plant, owing to the low water level, in Ourense province in north-western Spain. People living in Aceredo were ejected from their homes in 1992 for the construction of the reservoir.

AFP

Bangladesh protest

Police officers charge with batons at Bangladesh Nationalist Party supporters in Khulna, as they protest at a rally demanding the government allow ailing former prime minister Khaleda Zia to fly abroad for treatment.

AFP

Covid restrictions protest aftermath

Residents, elected officials and journalists gather in front of the remains of a burnt building in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, following days of rioting against Covid-19 measures.

AFP

Toy car in a caravan

Esnayder, 2, a migrant boy from Honduras, is pulled in a toy car by his father Hever Calero, as they take part in a caravan to the US border, near Villa Mapastepec in Mexico.

Reuters

Floating Earth

The sun sets behind artist Luke Jerram's Floating Earth at Pennington Flash in Wigan, England. His Floating Earth will hover over Pennington for 10 days, as part of a celebration of Wigan and Leigh's watercourses, and is the first time one of Jerram's globes has been floated on an open expanse of water.

Getty Images

Horseshoe bridge

A drone flyover view of the 643-metre-long horseshoe-shaped Yarumo Blanco bridge, during a tour around the 'Cruce de la Cordillera Central', the Central Range Crossroad between Cajamarca and Calarcá in Colombia. Considered one of the most important works of infrastructure in Colombia, the Central Range Crossroad cost $745 million. The construction took more than 15 years to be concluded. It has 31 bridges, 25 tunnels and three road junctions.