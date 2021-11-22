Today's best photos: from a 'Tunnel of Light' in Japan to a sledging slip-up in China

Tunnel vision

Visitors stand on a viewing platform at the “Tunnel of Light”, an art installation by MAD Architects, at the Kiyotsu Gorge in Tokamachi, Japan.

Getty

Final celebrations

Young football fans watch as Brazil's Corinthians defeat Colombian team Santa Fe in the Women's Copa Libertadores final at the Gran Parque Central stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay.

AFP

River ride

People travel in a boat on the Yamuna River as fog and smog covers the Indian capital New Delhi.

AFP

Leading the way

Riders motorbikes face heavy rain before Race 2 of the Superbike World Championship at the Mandalika International Street Circuit on Lombok island, Indonesia.

Reuters

Festive preparations

A tree is loaded on to a lorry at North Pole Xmas Trees in Nashua, New Hampshire. The farm, established in 1971, sells about 80,000 trees every season.

AFP

Khartoum protest

A Sudanese man joins protesters in the capital Khartoum calling for a return to civilian rule after a military takeover of the country in October.

AFP

Losing control

Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken of Germany crash during a relay race at the Luge World Cup, a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics, at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Beijing, China.