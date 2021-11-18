Today's best photos: from the 'RRS Sir David Attenborough' to demonstrations in Athens

Getty Images

RRS Sir David Attenborough's maiden voyage

The RRS Sir David Attenborough arrives to refuel in Portsmouth, England, before departing the UK for its maiden voyage to Antarctica. The state-of-the-art research vessel will transfer station teams, food, cargo and fuel to British Antarctic Survey's five research stations, as well as transporting essential science equipment for studies on unstable glaciers before returning to the UK in June 2022.

AFP

Turks release Israeli couple

Israeli couple Mordi and Natalie Oknin, who were held in Turkey for a week on suspicion of espionage, are greeted upon their arrival home in the Israeli city of Modiin after their release. The Oknins were detained last week after visiting the newly opened Camlica Tower, Istanbul's tallest building. A court in the city charged them with "political and military espionage" for allegedly taking a photograph of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's home, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported.

Reuters

Ireland's methane problem

Sheep are herded at the Teagasc Agriculture and Food Development Authority in its Mellows Campus in Athenry, Ireland. Scientists are combing Ireland's west coast for seaweed to feed to cattle and sheep after research showed it could stop them emitting so much climate-warming methane. The project, co-ordinated by a state agriculture body, is tapping into the country's growing seaweed harvesting industry, which is seeking new markets as it revives centuries-old traditions.

EPA

Autumn in Hungary

Fallen leaves of a ginkgo tree cover a parked BMW car in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary.

AFP

Demonstration in Athens

Demonstrators take part in a march towards the US embassy, during a rally marking the 48th anniversary of the 1973 Athens Polytechnic uprising against the military junta, in the Greek capital. More than 5,000 police officers were on hand to ensure the march passed safely.

AFP

Syrian refugee camp

The newly established Watan camp for internally displaced people in the village of Kafr Jales, in Syria's north-western Idlib province.

AFP

Spider-Man to the rescue

A man dressed as the cartoon superhero entertains children at a hospital in Pristina, an event organised by Care for Kosovo Kids that provides medicine for the treatment of patients diagnosed with cancer.

Reuters

Fried fish

Fishing boats on fire after a blaze broke out overnight at a harbour in Tegal, Indonesia.

Reuters

Magnetic weapons

A lifting electromagnet transports weapons to be destroyed in a furnace during a news conference where Ecuador's Armed Forces presented more than 4,000 weapons surrendered voluntarily or confiscated in raids, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.