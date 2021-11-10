Today's best photos: from autumnal trees to a rowing Santa

Autumn is coming

A car snakes through a road flanked by trees whose leaves are on the turn, at Yedigoller National Park, Turkey.

AFP

Balloon shadow

A balloon casts a shadow on the ground at the 24th International Hot Air Balloon Festival near Alter do Chao, Portugal. The ballooning event takes place at various locations in the Iberian country.

EPA

Turned away

A migrant child gazes through a car window in a forest near the Polish-Belarusian border outside Narewka, Poland. She was part of group of migrants, who were guided out of the forest by Polish border guards and taken to a detention centre.

Reuters

Upon reflection

The Safdarjung Tomb in New Delhi is illuminated.

AFP

Trailer trash

A tractor trailer crashes off of a bridge on Interstate 81 southbound in Butler Township, Pennsylvania.

AP

Touching tribute

Children's shoes and stuffed animals sit on the steps as a tribute to the missing children of the former Mohawk Institute Residential School, in Brantford, Canada. Community members and survivors gathered at the former residential school as the search for remains begins.

AFP

Camels at sunset

A camel trader leads his animals at the Pushkar Camel Fair at sunset in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

AFP

Tow, tow, tow your boat

Issa Kassissieh, wearing a Santa Claus costume, sits in a raft pulling gifts and a Christmas tree in an event organised by Israel's Tourism Ministry as the country gears up for the holiday season, at the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel.