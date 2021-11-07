Today’s best photos: from a car crash in Mexico to Istanbul shrouded in mist

EPA

Catastrophic collision

Rescuers work at the scene of a collision between a cargo lorry and several cars in the Mexican state of Puebla. Authorities said 19 people died in the incident, on the motorway towards Mexico City, after the lorry lost control and flammable liquid caught alight. EPA

Reuters

Aiming high

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic captured in action during his semi-final match against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz. Reuters

AFP

Poles’ pro-choice protest

People demonstrate in Warsaw, Poland, to mark the anniversary of a Constitutional Court ruling that imposed a near-total ban on abortion, and to commemorate the death of a pregnant Polish woman, identified only as Iza, who died of sepsis after being refused a termination. Last year, Poland’s Constitutional Court in 2020 sided with the Catholic-majority country’s populist right-wing government to tighten the country’s laws on abortion. AFP

EPA

Banding together

Ethiopia’s Republican Guard March Band attends a rally in the capital, Addis Ababa, in support of the government and the Ethiopian National Defence Force’s war against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and Oromo Liberation Army. EPA

Reuters

Algarve ambition

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Fabio Quartararo practise for the Algarve Grand Prix on the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao, Portugal. Reuters

Getty Images

Site of singer’s death

The plane that was carrying singer Marilia Mendonca, 26, and four others after it crashed into a river in Caratinga, rural Brazil. Mendonca left the city of Goiania on November 5 in a small Beech aircraft and had been due to perform in the south-eastern state Minas Gerais. Getty

EPA

Istanbul mist

People relax on a pier near the Bosporus strait in Istanbul, Turkey, on a foggy day. EPA