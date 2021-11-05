Today's best photos: from a pre-wedding shoot to a Sir David Attenborough cake

In sickness and health
A couple poses during a pre-wedding photo shoot near India's Presidential Palace, which is shrouded in smog, in New Delhi.
Cycling in Dubai
Cyclists take part in the Dubai Ride on Sheikh Zayed Road.
Preparing for a fight
Australian boxer George Kambosos works out during a training session at his gym in Sydney, Australia.
A floating church
An American flag hangs on the Old Stone Church, built in 1891, originally part of a town lost in the creation of the Wachusett Reservoir, in West Boylston, Massachusetts, USA.
Field of dreams
Tourists walk next to a flower field in Pingzhen District, Taoyuan.
Deep web
Attendees are seen on the last day of the 2021 Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal.
Sir David Attenborough as a cake
Final touches are made to a life-sized Sir David Attenborough cake surrounded by animals as part of a display for Cake International at NEC Birmingham in the UK.