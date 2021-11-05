Today's best photos: from a pre-wedding shoot to a Sir David Attenborough cake

Reuters

In sickness and health

A couple poses during a pre-wedding photo shoot near India's Presidential Palace, which is shrouded in smog, in New Delhi.

Ruel Pableo for The National

Cycling in Dubai

Cyclists take part in the Dubai Ride on Sheikh Zayed Road.

EPA

Preparing for a fight

Australian boxer George Kambosos works out during a training session at his gym in Sydney, Australia.

Reuters

A floating church

An American flag hangs on the Old Stone Church, built in 1891, originally part of a town lost in the creation of the Wachusett Reservoir, in West Boylston, Massachusetts, USA.

AFP

Field of dreams

Tourists walk next to a flower field in Pingzhen District, Taoyuan.

EPA

Deep web

Attendees are seen on the last day of the 2021 Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal.

PA Wire

Sir David Attenborough as a cake

Final touches are made to a life-sized Sir David Attenborough cake surrounded by animals as part of a display for Cake International at NEC Birmingham in the UK.