Today's best photos: from the Hong Kong skyline to a post-quarantine Australia

EPA

Shooting the Hong Kong skyline

Photography enthusiasts take pictures of the setting sun over Hong Kong island in Hong Kong, China. October is enjoyed for outdoor activities as the temperature averages between 19°C to 28°C and humidity is low.

Reuters

Mexican caravan

A sunburned migrant girl is bathed by her mother with rain water as they take part in a caravan heading to Mexico City, in Mapastepec, Mexico.

Reuters

Haiti fuel shortage

Cars line up and people wait with motorcycles and plastic containers at a gas station amid a nationwide shortage of fuel, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Picture taken with a drone.

AP Photo

North Macedonia election

Supporters of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party celebrate victory in the local elections at the party headquarters in Skopje, North Macedonia. The country's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced his resignation as prime minister and leader of Social-democratic Union after the centre-right coalition won a landslide local election victory.

AP Photo

Covid-19 protest in Morocco

Security forces stand guard as they prepare to disperse a protest against the government enforcing a mandatory Covid-19 vaccine pass, in Rabat, Morocco.

Bloomberg

Australia opens to international travel

People embrace in the arrival hall of Sydney Airport in Australia. Vaccinated overseas travellers entering Australia's biggest states, New South Wales and Victoria, no longer need to quarantine on arrival, while millions of Australians living on the country's east coast can finally leave their home soil without a permit.

AFP

Pikachu hat

A with a Pikachu hat attends the 27th Manga Fair 2021 in Barcelona.

AFP

Horse riding in Afghanistan

A boy riding a horse next to Qargha Reservoir on the outskirts of Kabul.