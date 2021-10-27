Today's best photos: from an endurance horse racing in Jordan to protests in Ecuador

House made of straw

Carmen Navarro, 63, poses for a picture in her house at the "Refugio San Pablo", a camp of precarious straw houses and tents, installed in 2017 by the Civil Defence in Piura, north of Lima. Thousands of climate migrants who lost their homes and livelihoods due to the El Nino Costero phenomenon five years ago live in precarious camps in the desert in northern Peru.

AFP

'The Lady with the Unicorn'

Curators hang on the wall one of the six tapestries making up The Lady with the Unicorn, created in Paris around 1500, which will be exhibited from October 30 to January 16, 2022 at the Musee des Abattoirs in Toulouse, in south-western France.

AFP

Fumigation in Pakistan

Vendors selling fish stand next to their cart during a fumigation drive as a preventive measure against disease-carrying mosquitoes in Karachi.

AFP

Protest in Ecuador

Police advance on a group of protesters on the first day of a general, nationwide strike against the rise in gas prices and the policies of Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso, in Saquisili, Ecuador.

AP Photo

Tourists at the volcano

Tourists watch and take selfies at a volcano as it continues to erupt on Spain's Canary island of La Palma. Officials say the volcano, which has been erupting for the past five weeks, is more active than ever. New lava flows have emerged following a partial collapse of the crater, threatening to engulf previously unaffected areas.

AP Photo

Claudette Colvin's juvenile record expunged

Claudette Colvin, 82, reads over paperwork at the Montgomery County Family Court, in Montgomery, Alabama, as she petitions for her juvenile record to be expunged. She was arrested in 1955 at the age of 15 and placed on indefinite probation for violating bus segregation ordinances by refusing to give up her seat on a bus, nine months before Rosa Parks, known in the US as "the first lady of civil rights", did the same.

AFP

Zaghari-Ratcliffe messages of support

Stones with messages painted by children next to Richard Ratcliffe (not pictured) outside the Foreign Office in London, in the UK. Mr Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, has gone on hunger strike for the second time in two years and intends to sleep in a tent after his wife lost her latest appeal in Iran.

EPA

Shortages in Haiti

A baby is given an IV at the La Paix Hospital, also known as the University of Peace Hospital, amid severe fuel shortages and a continued general strike in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. A bone doctor said the hospital only has enough fuel to keep operating for a few more days.