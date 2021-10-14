Today’s best photos: from an aquarium in Sydney to a star on the red carpet in London

Plenty to SEA

A child looks at fish at SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium in Australia as the attraction re-opens following an extended closure due to Covid-19.

Reuters

Sugar hit

A woman holds a Korean-style sugary snack called 'dalgona' in Seoul, South Korea. The sweet treat is rapidly gaining popularity after it featured in the mega-hit Netflix series Squid Game.

EPA

On the offensive

Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) gets hit on the face by Phoenix Mercury centre Brittney Griner during Game 2 of the WNBA Finals in Phoenix. Phoenix Mercury won 91-86.

AP

High society

A man sits on his balcony amid a sea of balconies at an apartment building in Arlington, Virginia.

Reuters

Calling the shots

A woman receives a Covid-19 jab during a vaccination drive for college students in Bangalore. India registered 15,283 new coronavirus and 226 deaths in the past 24 hours.

EPA

Under the weather

Visitors take pictures underneath colourful umbrellas on display near Qianmen Avenue, a popular tourist spot in Beijing, China.

AP Photo

Red carpet star

Dakota Johnson attends the UK premiere of The Lost Daughter during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England.

Getty Images

Electric avenue

Labourers work next to electricity pylons in Mumbai, India.