Tropical Storm Pamela set to become hurricane again, say forecasters

Tropical Storm Pamela is picking up strength in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico, with forecasters expecting it to regain hurricane strength before making landfall near the resort town of Mazatlan.

After weakening to a tropical storm on Tuesday afternoon, Pamela was centred about 275km south-west of Mazatlan, Sinaloa state, late on Tuesday and was moving north-east at about 19 kilometres an hour, the US National Hurricane Centre said.

The storm had hit maximum winds of about 110kph.

Pamela was forecast to pass well to the south of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula during the night while accelerating towards the coast and regaining wind strength.

The hurricane centre warned of the possibility of life-threatening storm surges, flash floods and dangerous winds around the impact area.

Pamela was then forecast to weaken while crossing over northern Mexico and could approach the Texas border as a tropical depression by Thursday.

Remnants of the storm could carry heavy rain to central Texas and south-east Oklahoma, the centre said.