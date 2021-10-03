Today's best photos: from the London Marathon to a Gandhi tribute

AFP

Paddling in Batroun

An aerial view shows people paddleboarding off the coast of northern Lebanese city Batroun. AFP

Uganda at Expo 2020

Artists perform at Uganda National Day celebrations at Al Wasl Plaza, at Expo 2020 Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

Taliban at Buddha site

Taliban fighters pose where the sixth-century Shahmama Buddha statue once stood in Afghanistan's Bamiyan province. It was destroyed by the militant group in 2001. AFP

Expo 2020

A young visitor to Expo 2020 Dubai explores the stunning UAE pavilion. Victor Besa / The National

Quarterback tackled

Clemson Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is halted by Boston College Eagles defensive tackle Cam Horsley, during the second quarter of an American football game at Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina, US. Reuters

Gandhi tribute

Visually challenged people dressed as Mahatma Gandhi pay tribute to the Indian independence leader at Freedom Park in Bangalore. India was commemorating the 152nd anniversary of Gandhi's birth. EPA

Flood in Haiti

A girl hitches a ride on pickup to avoid a flooded street in the Cite Soleil district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. AP Photo