Afghan baby passed over Kabul airport wall now safely living in US

A young Afghan baby girl who was seen in a viral video being lifted over a Kabul airport wall at the height of the frenzied withdrawal from Afghanistan is safe with her parents in Arizona, CBS News reports.

The widely-shared video captured the attention of scores around the globe as the Taliban took control of the country and the capital while the US and Western forces hurried its withdrawal.

The baby, named Liya, was only16 days old when she was handed to a US marine by people trying to flee the country outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport, and passed over barbed wire to safety.

Her father confirmed with CBS News that the baby is with him and his wife in Arizona after they evacuated.

Hameed, who refrained to share his last name with the US news organisation for safety concerns, said he asked US marines to get his daughter outside the airport walls since he was assisting service members on their withdrawal.

After her rescue, he worked to bring his wife past airport gates before the three left the country together on a relocation flight that same day.

"I'll tell her she's a fighter," Hameed told CBS News.

"She made it through the worst of times at the beginning of her life."

The family is now residing in the Phoenix area, the capital of southwestern US state of Arizona.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby in August spoke on the rescue, "I think this was a very humane act of compassion by the Marines."

The marines lifting the baby were identified as members of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, corps spokesman Maj Jim Stenger told The Marine Corps Times.