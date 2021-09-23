Today's best photos: from cliff-divers to football-playing asylum seekers

A moving train in Tokyo
People wearing protective masks travel on a train heading through Shinjuku district in Tokyo.
Sequoia protection
Jon Wallace, operations section chief, looks over General Sherman, the famous tree that has been protected from wildfires by structure wrap at Sequoia National Park, California. Hundreds of firefighters were this week battling to protect several groves of giant sequoias, warning the enormous ancient trees were facing danger from out-of-control blazes.
A cosmos field in Seoul
A couple wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus take a selfie in the middle of a cosmos field at Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea.
Tunnel breakthrough in India
Indian engineers and workers from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation celebrate as the tunnel-boring machine, nicknamed 'Urja', breaks through a junction between Cantonment Station and Shivajinagar Station on the pink line. Urja also dug 855 metres to achieve a breakthrough from Kalenga Agrahara to Nagawara, 21 kilometres of North Bangalore.
Little Amal in Marseille
Little Amal is carried along the Mucem museum in Marseille, as part of 'The Walk', a festival of art that follows the journey of Little Amal, a giant puppet depicting a Syrian refugee girl travelling 8,000 kilometres across Turkey and Europe to highlight the travails of migration.
Floating house in Washington
Activists from climate action group Extinction Rebellion float a mock row house in the tidal basin in Washington, DC. They say the action aims to "illustrate the urgent need for our government to stop the climate crisis, invest in clean energy infrastructure and keep DC above water." On September 17, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the world was on a "catastrophic pathway" to warm by 2. 7°C by the end of the century.
Effective Russian camouflage
Russian servicemen test military camouflage equipment at Donguz training ground in the Orenburg region. More than 3,400 personnel from Russia, India, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan and more than 600 units of weapons, military and special equipment are involved in the exercise, called Peace Mission.
Migrants playing football
Migrants seeking asylum in the US, who returned to the Mexican side of the border to avoid deportation, play football in a makeshift camp in a park in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico.