Today's best photos: from cliff-divers to football-playing asylum seekers

Xantheia Pennisi of Australia dives from the 21-metre platform on the final competition day of the fifth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Polignano a Mare, Italy. Getty Images

A moving train in Tokyo

People wearing protective masks travel on a train heading through Shinjuku district in Tokyo.

AP Photo

Sequoia protection

Jon Wallace, operations section chief, looks over General Sherman, the famous tree that has been protected from wildfires by structure wrap at Sequoia National Park, California. Hundreds of firefighters were this week battling to protect several groves of giant sequoias, warning the enormous ancient trees were facing danger from out-of-control blazes.

AFP

A cosmos field in Seoul

A couple wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus take a selfie in the middle of a cosmos field at Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea.

AP Photo

Tunnel breakthrough in India

Indian engineers and workers from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation celebrate as the tunnel-boring machine, nicknamed 'Urja', breaks through a junction between Cantonment Station and Shivajinagar Station on the pink line. Urja also dug 855 metres to achieve a breakthrough from Kalenga Agrahara to Nagawara, 21 kilometres of North Bangalore.

EPA

Little Amal in Marseille

Little Amal is carried along the Mucem museum in Marseille, as part of 'The Walk', a festival of art that follows the journey of Little Amal, a giant puppet depicting a Syrian refugee girl travelling 8,000 kilometres across Turkey and Europe to highlight the travails of migration.

AFP

Floating house in Washington

Activists from climate action group Extinction Rebellion float a mock row house in the tidal basin in Washington, DC. They say the action aims to "illustrate the urgent need for our government to stop the climate crisis, invest in clean energy infrastructure and keep DC above water." On September 17, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the world was on a "catastrophic pathway" to warm by 2. 7°C by the end of the century.

EPA

Effective Russian camouflage

Russian servicemen test military camouflage equipment at Donguz training ground in the Orenburg region. More than 3,400 personnel from Russia, India, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan and more than 600 units of weapons, military and special equipment are involved in the exercise, called Peace Mission.

EPA

Migrants playing football

Migrants seeking asylum in the US, who returned to the Mexican side of the border to avoid deportation, play football in a makeshift camp in a park in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico.