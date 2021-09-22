Today's best photos: from a giant snake to the Canadian election

Wildlife rangers hold a sedated nine-metre python, estimated to weigh about 100 kilograms, which they caught near a village in Kampar and later released back into the neighbouring jungle of Palalawan, Indonesia. AFP

AFP

The International Day of Peace

An aerial view shows Syrian children holding a paper roll with their drawings and messages at an event organised by the Shafak NGO marking the International Day of Peace at a camp for internally displaced people in Maarrat Misrin in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province. The International Day of Peace, also known as World Peace Day, is observed every year on September 21.

Getty Images

Stranded cargo ship off Bulgarian coast

Cargo ship VERA SU is stranded in rocky shores in Kamen Bryag, Bulgaria with 20 tonnes of fuel on board. It is transporting granular fertiliser (2,800 tonnes of urea) but there is no danger of pollution of the sea, as the storage tanks remain intact. A diving group is expected to inspect the hull before proceeding with the withdrawal of the vessel.

Reuters

Sukkot in Jerusalem's Old City

Jewish worshippers take part in the priestly blessing during the holiday of Sukkot, with coronavirus in place in Israel, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City.

AFP

Crystal Universe by teamLab

A visitor looks at an installation titled Crystal Universe by teamLab, exhibited at the ArtScience Museum, in Singapore.

AFP

The Canadian election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives a thumbs up as he arrives to deliver his victory speech after snap parliamentary elections at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal, Quebec. Canadians returned the Liberal leader to power on September 20 in a tight election against a rookie Conservative leader, projections by television networks suggested.