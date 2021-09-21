Today's best photos: from a volcano erupting to Texans rounding up migrants

Mount Cumbre Vieja erupts in El Paso, spewing out columns of smoke, ash and lava on the Canary island of La Palma. The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Spain's Canary Islands after days of increased seismic activity, sparking the removal of people living nearby, authorities said. Cumbre Vieja straddles a ridge in the south of La Palma island and erupted twice in the 20th century, first in 1949 then again in 1971. AFP

Reuters

Migrants take shelter under bridge

Migrants seeking asylum in the US camp along the Del Rio International Bridge as they wait to be processed, in Del Rio, Texas.

AFP

Horse riding by Qargha Lake

Youths sit on their horses at Qargha lake on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan.

AFP

La Hoyada grave site in Peru

Adelina Garcia, 58, stands among crosses at La Hoyada, a sanctuary with graves of victims of forced disappearances, in Ayacucho, Peru. The relatives of Peruvians disappeared amid the internal conflict between 1980 and 2000 are demanding the remains of the leader of the Maoist guerrilla group Shining Path, Abimael Guzman, who died a week ago in prison, to be cremated and given to them, to avoid his grave becoming a place of worship.

AP Photo

The Windy Fire

Firefighters battle the Windy Fire as it burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest, California. Flames scorched at least two sequoia trees as firefighters worked to defend the grove.

AFP

Camel racing in Niger

Participants ride camels during the Cure Salee, the annual festival for nomadic people, in Ingall, northern Niger. The Ingall race is a great Nigerien celebration of Saharan pastoralism, which is caught up in conflict in the region. Although they live deep in the desert, these camels are known in the region for winning race after race. Their owners are rich; they are not looking for money, but Saharan glory.

AFP

White flags on the National Mall

White flags at the National Mall near the Washington Monument in Washington, DC. The project, by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, uses over 600,000 miniature white flags to symbolise the lives lost to Covid-19 in the US.

AFP

Rwandan terrorism trial

Callixte Nsabimana, front, also known as Sankara, arrives alongside the 19 other accused at the building of the Supreme Court in Kigali, Rwanda, for the verdict in their trial for terrorism.

AFP

Texan migrant round-up

A US Border Patrol agent on horseback tries to stop a Haitian migrant from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande, near the Acuna Del Rio International Bridge, in Del Rio, Texas. The US said on Saturday it would introduce more flights to deport thousands of migrants who flooded into the Texas border city of Del Rio, as authorities scramble to tackle a burgeoning crisis for President Joe Biden's administration.