Today's best photos: from a volcano erupting to Texans rounding up migrants

Migrants take shelter under bridge
Migrants seeking asylum in the US camp along the Del Rio International Bridge as they wait to be processed, in Del Rio, Texas.
Horse riding by Qargha Lake
Youths sit on their horses at Qargha lake on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan.
La Hoyada grave site in Peru
Adelina Garcia, 58, stands among crosses at La Hoyada, a sanctuary with graves of victims of forced disappearances, in Ayacucho, Peru. The relatives of Peruvians disappeared amid the internal conflict between 1980 and 2000 are demanding the remains of the leader of the Maoist guerrilla group Shining Path, Abimael Guzman, who died a week ago in prison, to be cremated and given to them, to avoid his grave becoming a place of worship.
The Windy Fire
Firefighters battle the Windy Fire as it burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest, California. Flames scorched at least two sequoia trees as firefighters worked to defend the grove.
Camel racing in Niger
Participants ride camels during the Cure Salee, the annual festival for nomadic people, in Ingall, northern Niger. The Ingall race is a great Nigerien celebration of Saharan pastoralism, which is caught up in conflict in the region. Although they live deep in the desert, these camels are known in the region for winning race after race. Their owners are rich; they are not looking for money, but Saharan glory.
White flags on the National Mall
White flags at the National Mall near the Washington Monument in Washington, DC. The project, by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, uses over 600,000 miniature white flags to symbolise the lives lost to Covid-19 in the US.
Rwandan terrorism trial
Callixte Nsabimana, front, also known as Sankara, arrives alongside the 19 other accused at the building of the Supreme Court in Kigali, Rwanda, for the verdict in their trial for terrorism.
Texan migrant round-up
A US Border Patrol agent on horseback tries to stop a Haitian migrant from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande, near the Acuna Del Rio International Bridge, in Del Rio, Texas. The US said on Saturday it would introduce more flights to deport thousands of migrants who flooded into the Texas border city of Del Rio, as authorities scramble to tackle a burgeoning crisis for President Joe Biden's administration.