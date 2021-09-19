Volcano erupts on Spanish island of La Palma

Lava and smoke are seen following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja National Park at El Paso, on the Canary Island of La Palma. Reuters

A volcano on Spain's Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted after a week of seismic activity, prompting authorities to speed up efforts to move about 1,000 people to safety.

The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported the eruption of Cumbre Vieja. It had been dormant for 50 years.

Huge plumes of black-and-white smoke shot out from a point in the volcanic ridge where scientists were monitoring the accumulation of molten lava below the surface.

Tinges of red could be seen at the bottom of the black jets that shot rocks into the air.

La Palma, with a population of 85,000, is one of eight islands in Spain's Canary Islands archipelago.

At their nearest point to Africa, they are 60 miles from Morocco.

After days of what scientists call "an earthquake swarm", authorities on La Palma started to move residents with reduced mobility on Sunday shortly before ground broke open.

The area near the southern tip of the island is sparsely populated.

Residents of the five nearby villages were told to be on the alert and ready to leave their homes in case of an eruption.

A 3.8-magnitude quake was recorded before the eruption as vibrations were felt on the surface.

The Scientific Committee of the Volcano Risk Prevention Plan said stronger earthquakes were "likely to be felt and may cause damage to buildings".

The committee said that a stretch of the island's south-west coast was at risk of landslides and rock falls.