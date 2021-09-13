UN: Environmental threats are the biggest challenge to human rights

An aerial view of the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of the Whitsunday Islands, along the central coast of Queensland. AFP

The UN rights chief on Monday said that the “triple planetary crises” of climate change, pollution and nature loss, represented the biggest threat to human rights globally.

“As these environmental threats intensify, they will constitute the single greatest challenge to human rights of our era,” said Michelle Bachelet at the opening of the human rights council, referring to recent “extreme and murderous” climate events such as floods in Germany and California's wildfires.

The International Monetary Fund is also urging countries to scale up green investments and set a higher global carbon pricing floor to reduce the adverse effects of climate change.

Green supply policies could result in a 2 per cent increase in the global gross domestic product this decade, creating “millions of jobs”, Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the IMF wrote in the bank's Finance and Development magazine's September issue.

“We must set the bar higher — indeed, our common future depends on it,” she added.

In related news, former Bank of England governor Mark Carney had said that governments must join hands in making climate-related financial disclosures mandatory and support, and there is a lot that still needs to be done to mitigate climate risks, despite the global financial industry increasingly demanding Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures reporting.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 A house stands in the middle of an area devastated by a wildfire in Sierra Bermeja, Malaga, Spain. EPA

Last week, a study published in Frontiers in Water said that unabated climate change will cause more extreme summer droughts in European hot spots by the end of the century, highlighting the problem of loss of natural resources,

The report named France, the Alps, the Mediterranean and the Iberian Peninsula as areas of particular concern, where there could be a more than 50 per cent increase in the frequency of extreme summer droughts.

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm