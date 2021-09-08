Belgian MP condemns intelligence failure that led to death of Paris attack ‘mastermind’

A woman is evacuated from the Bataclan concert hall after the shooting in Paris, in November 2015. AP Photo

A Belgian politician who investigated the suspected mastermind of the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks said mistakes have been repeated that have left youngsters at risk from dangerous radicalisers in their communities.

Belgian-Moroccan citizen Oussama Atar is believed to have been killed by a US drone strike in 2017 and is one of six absent suspects standing trial on Wednesday in Paris accused of involvement in the three hours of bomb and gun attacks in the French capital that left 130 dead.

Georges Dallemagne, a Belgian MP who lived 400 metres from Atar and investigated his terrorist roots, found that he had been first radicalised by a group of charismatic preachers and fighters who had returned from Afghanistan.

“It’s still going on in Brussels and it’s still a threat for the future,” said Mr Dallemagne. “It’s something we don’t confront enough.”

Belgian politician Georges Dallemagne. Photo: Kennes Editions

Atar was arrested in Iraq in 2005 and served time in US and Iraqi custody before being released and returned to Belgium in 2012.

Despite authorities imposing tight controls on his movements and an apparent attempt to recruit him as an informant and “honeypot” for other would-be terrorists, Atar was able to leave the country to travel to Syria.

Mr Dallemagne and prosecutors believe he played a key role in arranging the attacks in France in 2015 and months later on the subway and airport in Brussels, which left 32 people dead.

His apparent death in the US drone strike has lessened his significance before the start of the months-long trial in Paris, where he is the only person charged with leadership of a terrorist group.

The focus has been on Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving member of the 10-strong group of attackers, who triggered suicide bombs and opened fire on Parisians at the national football stadium, restaurants and a concert venue.

But unlike Abdeslam, Atar avoided criminal convictions and flew under radar of the authorities as a young man before his deadly intentions played out among the ISIS hierarchy in Syria. Mr Dallemagne says Atar was two rungs above Abdeslam in the chain of command.

Abdelhamid Abaaoud, a childhood friend of Abdeslam, who was shot dead by police days after the Paris attack, was believed to be the co-ordinator of the attacks on the ground. Atar was said to be the key player in Syria where the plot was hatched.

The politician was part of a commission of inquiry into the terrorist attacks in Paris and Brussels — which involved young disaffected Belgian Muslims — and his interest in Atar was piqued because of his single entry in a 1,000-page report, despite his apparent significance.

“It appeared that this guy was one of the first to go to Iraq, supposedly to fight for Al Qaeda in 2004/2005,” he said. “At the time most people thought he was just an eccentric guy who crossed the border without the appropriate papers.

“I was also approached by someone in Belgium for help to get him freed. I didn’t feel he was so innocent as it was presented.”

Senior intelligence officials spoke to him in jail in Iraq in 2006 with the intention of recruiting him as an infiltrator of Islamist groups in Belgium, said Mr Dallamagne, who has written a book about “the brain behind the Paris and Brussels attack”.

But the politician said that Atar had already been in contact with the senior ISIS hierarchy in prison before his return to Belgium.

“It could be that already at that time that he had a mission to come back to Belgium to set up a cell that would become a kind of headquarters in Europe to commit terrorist attacks,” he said.

And while free in Belgium, it emerged that he visited one of his nephews in prison — one of two El Bakraoui brothers who themselves became suicide bombers in the attacks in Brussels in March 2016.

In a message sent to his family, Atar denied all involvement in the Paris and Brussels attacks. But his death has spared the authorities from a number of countries — including France, Belgium and the US — difficult questions about how they failed to share information about Atar, why he was released and how he was able to allegedly mastermind the attacks, said Mr Dallemagne.

“He worked very silently and secretly and nobody know about him,” said Mr Dallemagne. He only ever gave one interview in his life, while in an Iraqi prison. “He was also a cold, brutal fanatic without any emotion.”

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

How to get there Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.



How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

Company Profile Name: JustClean Based: Kuwait with offices in other GCC countries Launch year: 2016 Number of employees: 130 Sector: online laundry service Funding: $12.9m from Kuwait-based Faith Capital Holding

Uefa Nations League: How it works The Uefa Nations League, introduced last year, has reached its final stage, to be played over five days in northern Portugal. The format of its closing tournament is compact, spread over two semi-finals, with the first, Portugal versus Switzerland in Porto on Wednesday evening, and the second, England against the Netherlands, in Guimaraes, on Thursday. The winners of each semi will then meet at Porto’s Dragao stadium on Sunday, with the losing semi-finalists contesting a third-place play-off in Guimaraes earlier that day. Qualifying for the final stage was via League A of the inaugural Nations League, in which the top 12 European countries according to Uefa's co-efficient seeding system were divided into four groups, the teams playing each other twice between September and November. Portugal, who finished above Italy and Poland, successfully bid to host the finals.

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Ordinary Virtues: Moral Order in a Divided World by Michael Ignatieff

Harvard University Press

