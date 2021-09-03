New Zealand attacker shot dead at Auckland mall

Police say several people have been injured in the incident

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is being briefed on developments after an attack at a mall in Auckland. Getty Images

The National
Sep 3, 2021

New Zealand police have shot and killed a man who injured several people at a mall in the city of Auckland on Friday.

Police said the man entered the New Lynn supermarket and "injured multiple people".

"Police have located the man and he has been shot. He has died at the scene."

Radio New Zealand reported that at least four people have been injured, but this has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is being briefed on the situation, a spokeswoman said.

Videos posted online showed panicked shoppers running out of the shopping mall and looking for cover.

Heavily armed police and ambulances were at the scene.

More to follow.

Updated: September 3rd 2021, 4:37 AM
New Zealand
