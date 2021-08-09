Taliban press on to take control of another Afghan provincial capital

People stranded at a crossing on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border near Spin Boldak wait for it to reopen after it was closed by the Taliban. EPA

The Taliban have taken control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, with the insurgents pressing on with their relentless offensive as US and Nato forces finalise their withdrawal from the country.

Mohammad Noor Rahmani, council chief of northern Sar-e-Pul province, said the Taliban overran the provincial capital on Monday after more than a week of resistance by the Afghan security forces.

Government forces have now completely withdrawn from the province, he said.

Several pro-government militia commanders also surrendered to the Taliban without a fight, allowing the insurgents to gain control of the entire province, he said.

The militants have been pushing across much of Afghanistan in recent weeks and senior government officials in Kabul have also been the targets of attacks.

The offensive comes despite condemnations by the international community and warnings from the UN that a military victory and takeover by the Taliban will not be recognised.

The group has also not heeded calls to return to long-stalled peace talks with the Afghan government.

Civilians travel through the Herat after Afghan security forces regained control of parts of the city. AP

The city of Sar-e-Pul is one of four provincial capitals now fully under Taliban control – Zaranj, capital of western Nimruz province; Shibirghan, the capital of northern Jowzjan province; and Taleqan, the capital of a northern province of the same name, had already been seized by the insurgents.

The Taliban are also fighting for control of the city of Kunduz, capital of northern Kunduz province. On Sunday, they planted their flag in the city’s main square, where it was seen flying on top of a traffic police booth, a video obtained by the AP showed.

Afghans flee fighting between the Taliban and security forces on the outskirts of Herat, west of Kabul. AP

The capture of Kunduz would be a significant gain for the Taliban and a test of their ability to take and retain territory in their campaign against the western-backed government.

It has a population of more than 340,000 and is one of the country’s larger cities. It was a key area defended by western troops fighting against the Taliban over the years.

After western powers spent billions of dollars aiding, training and shoring up Afghan forces, many people have been surprised by the Taliban offensive.

Mr Rahmani said the city of Sar-e-Pul had been under siege by the militants for weeks, with no reinforcements sent to aid overstretched Afghan forces.

A video circulating on social media on Monday showed several Taliban fighters standing in front of the Sar-e-Pul governor’s office and congratulating each other on their victory.

The nationwide Taliban offensive intensified as US and Nato troops withdrew this summer.

With Taliban attacks increasing, Afghan security forces and government troops have retaliated with air strikes aided by the US. The fighting has also raised growing concerns about civilian casualties.

The insurgents have taken most of Lashkar Gah, the capital of southern Helmand province, where they took nine of the 10 police districts in the city last week.

Heavy fighting there continues, with the US and Afghan government carrying out air strikes, one of which damaged a health clinic and a high school.

The Afghan Defence Ministry said Taliban positions were the targets of the air strikes, which killed 54 fighters and wounded 23. The ministry made no mention of a clinic or school being bombed.

Deputy provincial council chairman Majid Akhund said the sites had been under Taliban control when they were struck.

On Monday, an Afghan radio station manager was killed in Kabul and a journalist was kidnapped in Helmand province, local government officials said.

It is the latest in a series of attacks against media personnel.

Toofan Omar, station manager of Paktia Ghag radio and an officer for NAI, a rights group supporting independent media in Afghanistan, was shot and killed in the capital on Sunday.

"Omari was killed by unidentified gunmen. He was liberal man. We are being targeted for working independently," said Mujeeb Khelwatgar, head of the rights group.

Officials in Kabul suspect Taliban fighters carried out the attack.

Last month, the NAI reported that at least 30 journalists and media workers have been killed, wounded or abducted by militant groups in Afghanistan this year.

In Helmand province, officials said Taliban fighters kidnapped a journalist, Nematullah Hemat, from his home in Lashkar Gah on Sunday.

"There is just absolutely no clue where the Taliban have taken Hemat. We are really in a state of panic," said Razwan Miakhel, head of private TV channel Gharghasht TV, Hemat's employers.

A Taliban spokesman told Reuters that he had no information about the killing in Kabul or the abduction in Helmand.

A coalition of Afghan news organisations have written to US President Joe Biden and leaders in the House of Representatives to urge them to grant special immigration visas to Afghan journalists and support staff.

Taliban fighters entered the capital of the northern Jowzjan province after taking control of nine of 10 districts in the province. The city of Kandahar, the provincial capital of a southern province with the same name, also remains under siege.

The insurgents issued an English-language statement on Sunday, saying residents, government employees and security officials had nothing to fear from them.

But revenge attacks and the repressive treatment of women have been reported in areas now under Taliban control.

