More than 1.5 million people seek shelter as typhoon hits Shanghai

Migrant workers and their families rest in an exhibition hall after being evacuated from their workplaces in Hangzhou, in eastern China's Zhejiang province, on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Typhoon In-Fa, the sixth typhoon this year, made a second landfall in the coastal area between China's Zhejiang and Shanghai on Monday morning, weather authorities said.

The typhoon first landed late on Sunday in Zhejiang, from where more than 1.5 million people have been evacuated, according to the government.

In-Fa had already dumped strong rains on Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces, as well as Shanghai.

In parts of Ningbo, a port city in Zhejiang, fire lorries could not reach people trapped in their own homes, the state broadcaster CCTV reported. Rescuers brought life jackets and evacuated residents using life rafts.

This photo taken on July 25, 2021 shows waves, caused by Typhoon In-Fa further down the Chinese coast, surging over a barrier along the seacoast in Qingdao in China's eastern Shandong province. AFP

The provincial government issued a red alert — the most severe in its four-tier colour-coded weather warning system — for possible mountain torrents in 23 districts and counties.

An orange alert has been issued in neighbouring Jiangsu Province, where nearly 10,000 people were evacuated to safety.

Shanghai was at a virtual standstill as the typhoon that swept across eastern China at the weekend threatened more damage, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people and the closure of schools, markets and businesses.

The financial centre was hit hard by the stormy weather at the weekend, with images of street flooding, flying debris and uprooted trees making the social media rounds. The local government curbed outdoor activities and shut tourist areas, including the historic Bund riverfront. Flights in and out of the city’s two major airports were cancelled, while high-speed trains and some metro lines were suspended.

Shanghai had relocated over 360,000 people as of 10pm on Sunday, mostly from the Pudong district, the China News Service said. No deaths or injuries have been reported so far.

Last week’s historic flooding in central Henan province led to the death of at least 63 people.

Yangshan Port evacuated hundreds of vessels as wind speeds off the coast reached up to 102 kilometres per hour, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing the port’s bureau of maritime affairs. All large container ships were evacuated at the weekend.

Some flights may resume later on Monday, depending on weather, according to Shanghai Airport Group Co, which operates the Pudong and Hongqiao airports. Some rail lines will remain shut for the whole day, the city government said in a social media post, citing the local railway bureau.

People wade through a flooded road in Dongqiao town of Ningbo, Zhejiang province, as Typhoon In-fa lashes the coastal regions in China July 25, 2021. REUTERS

THE DETAILS Director: Milan Jhaveri

The specs: 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Price, base / as tested Dh220,000 / Dh320,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission 10-speed automatic Power 421hp @ 6,000rpm Torque 678Nm @ 3,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 14.1L / 100km

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Fixture and table UAE finals day: Friday, April 13 at Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City 3pm, UAE Conference: Dubai Tigers v Sharjah Wanderers

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The biog First Job: Abu Dhabi Department of Petroleum in 1974

