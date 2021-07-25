China: fierce typhoon nears Shanghai amid flood disaster

Pedestrians seek shelter from the rain and wind in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, as Typhoon In-Fa approaches China's east coast. AFP

China is bracing itself for a typhoon, as it still reels from devastating flooding that killed at least 58 people, displaced more than one million and cut off power.

Commercial hub Shanghai and neighbouring coastal regions have cancelled all flights, slowed or suspended subway trains and closed businesses ahead of Typhoon In-fa's expected landfall on Sunday afternoon.

“We will make every effort to ensure the safety of people's lives and property, do everything to minimise disaster losses and strive to achieve the goal of no deaths and few injuries and economic losses,” said Yuan Jiajun, the Zhejiang province Communist Party secretary, during an inspection of preparations on Saturday, official media reported.

At 8am local time on Sunday, the typhoon was about 95 kilometres from Zhoushan, a major port in Zhejiang, south of Shanghai, and moving at a speed of 15 kilometres an hour, the China Meteorological Administration said.

In-fa's wind speeds were up to 38 metres per second, the administration said. That is equal to about 137kph.

It is due to travel north along the Zhejiang coast from around noon, passing Shanghai and reaching Jiangsu province, north of Shanghai, by evening.

The Zhejiang emergency management department upgraded its typhoon response to the highest level on Saturday, closing schools and markets and suspending road traffic when necessary.

A passenger pushes his luggage past a blank flights information board at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China, Sunday, July 25, 2021. Airline flights were canceled in eastern China as Typhoon In-fa churned toward the mainland. AP

All flights cancelled

Shanghai, home to about 26 million people, and Hangzhou to the south cancelled inbound and outbound flights from Saturday, and many train services in the region were also halted.

The Shanghai government said it would slow its subway trains, while Hangzhou authorities advised residents that underground trains would be suspended.

Shanghai Disneyland will close on Sunday and Monday because of the typhoon, the resort said, while the city's Yangshan Port has evacuated hundreds of vessels, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Last week, flooding in the city of Zhengzhou, in central province Henan, killed 12 people who were trapped in the subway system.

