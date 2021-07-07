Hate preacher's regret after recruiting dozens for ISIS

The gun used by the ISIS terrorist Kujtim Fejzulai during the Vienna attack in November last year that killed four people. Reuters

A notorious hate preacher jailed for 20 years for recruiting dozens of Austrians to fight for ISIS expressed remorse for his sermons on Wednesday as he gave evidence in a new terrorism trial, local media reported.

Mirsad Omerovic, whose lectures inspired a wave of young people to leave for the battlefields of Syria, told a court in Vienna that his lectures had caused a lot of harm and that he regretted not being able to undo his actions.

Omerovic, who was jailed in 2016, was speaking on the opening day of a trial of a group of alleged ISIS sympathisers. They included a Chechen martial arts expert, identified only as Turpal I, who is accused of joining combat units in Syria where he was allegedly involved in killings and beheadings.

The preacher, 39, who also faces charges, told the court that he had persuaded Turpal I to go to Syria but could not say what happened when he got there. “I made mistakes, I admit it,” he was quoted as saying by the Austrian daily Kronen Zeitung. “My lectures have caused a lot of harm.”

Turpal I appeared for the first day of the trial despite being released from prison in May because of the time taken to bring the case to court. He had spent two years in pretrial detention before he was freed. He told reporters that he had been working as a tiler before the trial.

He is accused of being part of several militia groups, including a Chechen unit in which he is said to have held a leadership role.

Turpal I is also accused of ordering residents of a tower block to be shot dead and several women to be held as slaves, Austrian media reported. He is also suspected of directing the beheading of opponents with knives.

The accused, who came to Austria as a refugee in 2004, denies the charges. He admits travelling to Syria but said he went there to visit his brother-in-law’s grave.

He was sought by Austria on an international arrest warrant after his alleged role came to light. He was captured in Belarus in 2018 and handed over to the authorities in Austria.

Prosecutors said that he was a well-known martial arts champion within the Chechen community and his recruitment was a significant boost for ISIS.

He is standing trial with another alleged ISIS fighter and his wife. The hearings in Vienna, which are protected by heavy security, are expected to continue until the end of the month.

Experts have estimated that up to 300 Austrians have joined ISIS, making it one of the European countries with the highest per capita share of foreign fighters. Many of them belonged to the country's large Chechen community.

Austria has also been rocked by its own domestic terrorism, with ISIS-sympathiser Kujtim Fejzulai killing four and injuring more than 20 others in November last year before he was shot dead by police. The 20-year-old carried out his attack after being stopped from travelling to Afghanistan and Syria to join Islamist militants.

In the aftermath of the attack, Interior Ministry officials were criticised for failing to spot the danger that Fejzulai posed. Austria’s Parliament on Wednesday adopted a new antiterrorism law drawn up after the deadly attack that allows for increased surveillance of suspects.

Judges and rights groups have criticised the law, which introduces a new register of imams and has released terrorists monitored with electronic ankle bracelets.

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Mohammed Al Attas Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue

THE SPECS Engine: six-litre W12 twin-turbo Transmission: eight-speed dual clutch auto Power: 626bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh940,160 (plus VAT) On sale: Q1 2020

If you go The Flights Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Johannesburg from Dubai and Abu Dhabi respectively. Economy return tickets cost from Dh2,650, including taxes.



The trip



Worldwide Motorhoming Holidays (worldwidemotorhomingholidays.co.uk) operates fly-drive motorhome holidays in eight destinations, including South Africa. Its 14-day Kruger and the Battlefields itinerary starts from Dh17,500, including campgrounds, excursions, unit hire and flights. Bobo Campers has a range of RVs for hire, including the 4-berth Discoverer 4 from Dh600 per day.

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Brief scores: Toss: Sindhis, elected to field first Kerala Knights 103-7 (10 ov) Parnell 59 not out; Tambe 5-15 Sindhis 104-1 (7.4 ov) Watson 50 not out, Devcich 49

