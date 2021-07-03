Why do England fans sing 'Football’s Coming Home'?

Gareth Southgate reacts after missing a penalty in the Euro 96 semi-final against Germany, which saw England knocked out of the tournament. (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

As England swept aside Germany this week for the first time in a knockout game since 1966, one song summed up the mood at Wembley – Football’s Coming Home.

Major tournaments are regularly the time for the release of fan-rallying anthems. Some have been revived in successive contests. In Italia90 the hit tune was the John Barnes rap World in Motion, which still has a following.

A quarter of century ago it was Football's Coming Home, or to give it its full title, Three Lions (Football's Coming Home). The tune is the product of a collaboration between the comedians Frank Skinner, a West Bromwich Albion supporter, and Tottenham Hotspur fan David Baddiel, who worked together on the Fantasy Football League television show. They teamed up with pop band the Lightning Seeds to issue the single in 1996 when the Euros were played in England.

Read more Our Euro 2020 quarter-final predictions

It is a song beloved by English fans and rings out whenever the national team are progressing through the stages. It has been streamed more than 38.4 million times, had 88,000 downloads, and more than 33 million video views. Never mind that Football’s Coming Home is actually an anthem to English failure. It recalls the past success (yes, a single World Cup triumph in 1966) while dwelling on the, at the time, "30 years of hurt" that followed. Dreaming that this time it will be different.

Its lyrics talk of the memories of the 1966 World Cup ("Jules Rimet still gleaming" is a reference to the World Cup trophy, named after the Fifa president who came up with the idea of the competition) and the familiar feelings since that the team will "throw it away".

For England fans, it sums up the mixed emotions of supporting the national team and offers a rallying cry across the stadium. Those who are not English (neighbouring rivals Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland for example), can find it a self-important ditty with delusions of grandeur. Fans belting out "Football's Coming Home" can often antagonise as much as endear.

It does not help that the England-centric TV universe, where the commentators cheer England or go on tangents to compare foreign teams with Premier League clubs, can wear a bit thin.

What is 'Football Coming Home' about?

The song rests in some ways on the modern origins of the game. The Football Association, the first official governing body for the sport, was established in England in 1863 and many English fans believe the country is therefore the natural home of football.

Euro 96, when England was hosting the tournament, was the first time a big international tournament was held in the country since 1966, when the home team won in extra time against West Germany. The competition ended for England with semi-final defeat by the united Germany team on penalties, when current national team manager Gareth Southgate missed his penalty attempt.

Read More Fatigue a major factor as England battle tiring Ukraine

Football’s Coming Home is now rehashed, if not necessarily re-released, each tournament since – the original 30 years of hurt is now at the slightly less scan-friendly 55 years – thanks to not winning in World Cups and Euros from South Africa to Brazil to France.

The original perfectly captured the rarely realistic England fan, when the official fan song went from a "we’re gonna win" theme to accepting the "so many defeats" along the way.

For England fans, it remembers the brilliance of moments in time compared with the over-arching defeat and the hope inherent in being a supporter.

Who wrote Football’s Coming Home?

Writing in the Evening Standard this week, Baddiel explained what the song means to him. "We wanted to write a song about the real experience of being a football fan, which is not, with the greatest respect to various previous anthems, that we’re going to win it, this time, more than any other time, but more likely that we’re going to lose," he wrote.

"Three Lions is a song about loss: about the fact that England mainly lose. We as fans – as English people – invest an enormous amount in the idea of England, and then, as experience suggests, England let you down. We know this and yet we still – as the 98 version put it – believe. Football fandom is this, it’s magical thinking, it’s hope over experience."

Read more How it all went wrong for France

The writers have since worked together on shows such as Baddiel and Skinner Unplanned, but they are not a double act and have always had separate careers.

Baddiel has written children’s books and Skinner presented Room 101 and had a part in Dr Who, but the pair are still remembered for Football’s Coming Home.

The Lightning Seeds are in a similar position. They toured throughout the 1990s and released six studio albums, but their only No1 success was Three Lions, in 1996 and 1998.

Broudie has said that the FA asked him to write the song and it was his idea to bring in the comedians.

“I thought it was only worth making if it reflected how it feels to be a football fan [so] I didn't want the players singing on the record," he told The Guardian in 2014.

What are the lyrics?

It's coming home,

​It's coming home, it's coming,

Football's coming home.

Everyone seems to know the score

They've seen it all before,

They just know, they're so sure

That England's gonna throw it away, gonna blow it away

But I know they can play.

'Cause I remember three lions on a shirt!

Jules Rimet still gleaming,

Thirty years of hurt

Never stopped me dreaming.

So many jokes, so many sneers,

But all those 'oh so nears'

Wear you down, through the years,

But I still see that tackle by Moore

And when Lineker scored,

Bobby belting the ball and Nobby dancing.

Three lions on a shirt!

Jules Rimet still gleaming,

Thirty years of hurt Never stopped me dreaming.

I know that was then, but it could be again..

It's coming home, ​It's coming home, it's coming, Football's coming home.

Three lions on a shirt! Jules Rimet still gleaming, Thirty years of hurt Never stopped me dreaming.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

MATCH INFO UAE Division 1 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 12-24 Abu Dhabi Saracens

MATCH INFO UAE Division 1 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 12-24 Abu Dhabi Saracens

MATCH INFO UAE Division 1 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 12-24 Abu Dhabi Saracens

MATCH INFO UAE Division 1 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 12-24 Abu Dhabi Saracens

MATCH INFO UAE Division 1 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 12-24 Abu Dhabi Saracens

MATCH INFO UAE Division 1 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 12-24 Abu Dhabi Saracens

MATCH INFO UAE Division 1 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 12-24 Abu Dhabi Saracens

MATCH INFO UAE Division 1 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 12-24 Abu Dhabi Saracens

MATCH INFO UAE Division 1 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 12-24 Abu Dhabi Saracens

MATCH INFO UAE Division 1 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 12-24 Abu Dhabi Saracens

MATCH INFO UAE Division 1 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 12-24 Abu Dhabi Saracens

MATCH INFO UAE Division 1 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 12-24 Abu Dhabi Saracens

MATCH INFO UAE Division 1 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 12-24 Abu Dhabi Saracens

MATCH INFO UAE Division 1 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 12-24 Abu Dhabi Saracens

MATCH INFO UAE Division 1 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 12-24 Abu Dhabi Saracens

MATCH INFO UAE Division 1 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 12-24 Abu Dhabi Saracens

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

The Uefa Awards winners Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon) Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool) Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona

The Uefa Awards winners Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon) Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool) Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona

The Uefa Awards winners Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon) Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool) Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona

The Uefa Awards winners Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon) Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool) Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona

The Uefa Awards winners Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon) Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool) Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona

The Uefa Awards winners Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon) Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool) Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona

The Uefa Awards winners Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon) Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool) Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona

The Uefa Awards winners Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon) Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool) Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona

The Uefa Awards winners Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon) Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool) Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona

The Uefa Awards winners Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon) Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool) Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona

The Uefa Awards winners Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon) Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool) Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona

The Uefa Awards winners Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon) Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool) Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona

The Uefa Awards winners Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon) Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool) Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona

The Uefa Awards winners Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon) Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool) Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona

The Uefa Awards winners Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon) Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool) Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona

The Uefa Awards winners Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon) Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool) Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million