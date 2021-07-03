Europe races against time to beat threat from Covid-19 Delta variant

A patient suspected of having coronavirus is transferred at a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia. The country has seen a record number of Covid-19 deaths this week. AP

Countries across Europe are racing to speed up coronavirus vaccine drives, as the Delta variant threatens to overwhelm health systems.

The risk of infection from the highly contagious Delta strain is “high to very high” for partially or unvaccinated communities, according to the European Centre for Disease Control, which monitors 30 countries.

Incentives for people to get inoculated have included free groceries and travel vouchers, while governments are also appealing to patriotic duty.

Portuguese health authorities have reported a “vertiginous” rise in the Delta variant, which accounted for 4 per cent of cases in May but almost 56 per cent in June.

They have extended the hours of vaccination centres, created new walk-in clinics, called up armed forces personnel to help run operations, and reduced the period between taking the two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to eight weeks.

In Russia, reported new infections more than doubled in June, topping 20,000 a day this week. A record 679 deaths were reported on Friday – the fourth consecutive day for a record number of fatalities.

Moscow restaurants and cafes on Monday began admitting only customers who have been vaccinated, have recovered from Covid-19 in the past six months or can provide a negative test from the previous 72 hours.

In Spain, the national 14-day case notification rate per 100,000 people rose to 152 on Friday but there is particular concern for the 20-29 age group, where the rate shot up to 449.

The Netherlands is extending its vaccination programme to children aged 12-17 to help head off a feared new surge.

Greece is offering young adults €150 ($177) in credit after their first jab, Poland launched a lottery with cars as prizes and in Italy, Rome is considering deploying vaccination vans to inoculate people at the beach.

“It is very important to progress with the vaccine rollout at a very high pace,” the ECDC warned.

It estimated that by the end of August, the Delta variant, first seen in India, will account for 90 per cent of cases in the EU.

Public Health England figures show 161,981 confirmed and probable cases of Delta variant have been identified in the UK – up by 50,824, or 46 per cent, on the previous week.

The Delta variant now accounts for approximately 95 per cent of confirmed cases in the UK.

France lifted the last of its major restrictions on Wednesday, allowing unlimited numbers in restaurants, at weddings and most cultural events, despite fast-rising cases of the Delta variant.

The ECDC says that in the countries it surveys, 61 per cent of people over 18 have had one dose and 40 per cent are completely vaccinated.

But Dr Hans Kluge, head of the World Health Organisation’s Europe office, cautioned that while the Delta variant was poised to become dominant in the 53-country region his office covers, 63 per cent of people there have not had a first vaccine.

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

The biog: Languages: Arabic, Farsi, Hindi, basic Russian Favourite food: Pizza Best food on the road: rice Favourite colour: silver Favourite bike: Gold Wing, Honda Favourite biking destination: Canada

SCHEDULE Saturday, April 20: 11am to 7pm - Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival and Para jiu-jitsu. Sunday, April 21: 11am to 6pm - Abu Dhabi World Youth (female) Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Monday, April 22: 11am to 6pm - Abu Dhabi World Youth (male) Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Tuesday, April 23: 11am-6pm Abu Dhabi World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Wednesday, April 24: 11am-6pm Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Thursday, April 25: 11am-5pm Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Friday, April 26: 3pm to 6pm Finals of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Saturday, April 27: 4pm and 8pm awards ceremony.

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

