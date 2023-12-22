Timeframe: The UAE's Christmas-themed world records over the years

The UAE's reputation as the holder of many world records is indisputable. And the festive season is no different.

Over the years, many Christmas-themed feats have been certified by the Guinness World Records. In 2010, Abu Dhabi's Emirates Palace made headlines when it unveiled a Christmas tree decorated with 181 items of jewellery. Standing 13.1m tall, the Most Expensive Christmas Tree was estimated to be worth a whopping Dh41 million ($11 million).

The jewellery adorning the tree, which included a Dh3.5 million diamond necklace, was loaned by the Style Gallery, a jeweller at the hotel.

Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi set the record for the most expensively decorated Christmas tree in 2010. Photo: Guinness World Records

Dubai Mall, itself a holder of many titles, set a world record in 2018 with its Christmas bauble ornament.

Hung in the Star Atrium, American design company Venue Arts was responsible for building the metallic bauble, which measured 6.597m in height, 4.689m in width and weighed 1,100kg.

It took a team of 15 people two nights to assemble the bauble – which was flown in inside 12 crates and three containers – and another night was spent hoisting it up with a forklift, spider lift and two boom lifts.

The giant bauble has reappeared during the festive season over the years.

Rebecca Jobo, head of Dubai Mall, receives the Guinness World Record award. Photo: Dubai Mall

In 2020, Dubai's Global Village set a record for the most letters to Santa collected in 24 hours. The feat was one of many world records set by the family attraction that year to mark its 25th anniversary.

Starting at 3pm on the December 17 and finishing at 3pm the next day, a total of 2,144 letters letters came from all over the UAE, addressed to Father Christmas.

Global Village broke the record for most letters for Santa Claus collected in 24 hours. Photo: Guinness World Records

Christmas is also about greeting cards. Abu Dhabi's Warner Bros World asked all its visitors in 2021 to take part in their record-breaking feat – Most Contributions to a Greeting Card.

There were 20,482 greetings collected on a giant card at the attraction. It was certified by Guinness World Records in January last year.

The same year, nearby attraction Ferrari World Abu Dhabi also achieved a record – Most Contributions to a Colour by Numbers. A total of 4,826 contributions were collected, breaking the previous world record of 2,462.