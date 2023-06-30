The best photos of the week: from naval plebes to the world's ugliest dog

More from the National:
Friday's best photos: From Venezeulan fisherwomen to naval midshipmen
Thursday's best photos: from UK royals at the Animal Ball to the Yankees' perfect game
Wednesday's best photos: from morning prayers in Moscow to protests at the Ashes
Tuesday's best photos: From Greece's new government to cooling off in Washington DC
Monday's best photos: from Glastonbury aftermath to a Guatemalan protest
Sunday's best photos: from Russia's Wagner Group to Ironman in Denmark
Saturday's best photos: from an ugly dog contest to a motorcycle parade