Ezz Lulu, the Palestinian artist painting hope on Gaza's canvas of despair

Abed Al Kader Abu Shaban, 53, is standing in the sweltering sun by his fruit cart in a busy Gaza City market. He is engrossed in beckoning passersby to come over and buy his produce.

Ezz Lulu, 21, a medical student in his fourth year at Gaza's Islamic University, takes up position on the opposite side of the street.

After carefully selecting his tools, he begins to sketch, starting with the borders. Next comes a portrait, with a charcoal pen.

Half an hour later, Lulu hands Abu Shaban the charcoal drawing. He is astonished and delighted to see the image of himself. Abu Shaban starts showing it to people near by with a big smile and promises Lulu that he will hang it on his wall at home.

Lulu started drawing Gazans on the streets almost a year ago. He is inspired by an American artist, Devon, who draws people on trains, often in poorer parts of his city, New York.

His Instagram page shows the work he creates and the reactions of people when they're presented with a surprise portrait of themselves.

Lulu decided to bring the same experience to Gaza. By drawing mostly the marginalised, he says wants to shed a light on their role in society.

“One of the reactions that I can’t forget was that of a thermos peddler. It gave me a big motivation to continue making people happy. He didn’t expect to be drawn by anyone,” Lulu told The National.

Lulu is praised as the first Palestinian artist to follow in Devon's footsteps, changing the expressions on the faces of Gazans from exhaustion to joy.

“After I handed him his portrait he rushed home to hang it. I had made his day,” Lulu said.

Lulu began painting when he was seven. His first image was of a woodpecker. Lulu’s mother recognised his talent quickly, and enrolled him in drawing classes to help hone his gift.

“I was proud at the time that my son was the youngest among the students at the institution. I know that he will be special and unique” Lulu’s mother, Hanadi Skaik, 47, told The National.

Last year a number of his paintings were discussed at high-profile domestic and foreign events. They depicted subjects such as Israeli attacks against Palestinians and the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli soldiers.

One of the paintings that gained international attention was of the Moroccan football team's triumph at the World Cup in Qatar.

As Lulu's fame grew, he participated in live performances in Gaza last year in which his paintings were brought to life in front of an audience.

It was then that his work first started to be displayed in galleries, but on gloomier subjects. One of his biggest inspirations is using art to challenge the Israeli occupation and engage in an artistic resistance for the rights of Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank and all around the world, he says.

“I want to tell the world about the Palestinian cause, and help change stereotypes about our people by drawing the details of our suffering,” he says.

He dreams of his work reaching more people in person, not just through a screen or social media. “My life is confined to screens, because of difficulties travelling from Gaza.”

Maybe then his portraits will bring a smile to people beyond Gaza.