Read more:
- Jordan royal wedding held in Amman palace
- Sheikh Mohammed approves master plan for Palm Jebel Ali mega project
- Middle Eastern city's ‘leaning mosque’ causes a stir online
- Country celebrates opening of new parliament building
- Thriller wins Palme d’Or for best movie at Cannes Film Festival
- Historic first for China's aviation industry
- Europa League final decided on penalties
- Scientists digitally reconstruct face of ancient Egyptian ruler
- Al Pacino to become a father again
- Section of European city’s canal mysteriously turns green
Updated: June 02, 2023, 6:45 PM