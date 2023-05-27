Turkey's Merve Dizdar wins best actress at Cannes

French director Justine Triet won the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or on Saturday, becoming only the third women to hold the coveted title.

Turkish actress Merve Dizdar won the Best Actress Prize in About Dry Grasses. She plays a teacher in an isolated village in Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan's film.

Dizdar's character captures the interests of two village schoolteachers and challenges their cynicism.

Dizdar, 36, has been starring in films and television since the early 2010s after studying acting and starting out in theatre. Previous roles have included some popular TV series in Turkey, including Wounded Love.

Triet used her award speech to criticise how protests against pension reforms in France "has been denied and repressed in a shocking way".

Triet won the prize with Anatomy of a Fall and beat some veteran directors including Hirokazu Kore-eda, Ken Loach and Wim Wenders, all of whom have at least one Palme d'Or under their belts.

“The country suffered from historic protests over the reform of the pension system. These protests were denied... repressed in a shocking way," she said.

She also criticised the "commercialisation of culture" by President Emmanuel Macron's government.

Her speech provoked a swift response from Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak, who said she was "gobsmacked" by Triet's "unfair" comments.

Triet co-wrote her Palme-winning film with her partner Arthur Harari, an actor and director.

French director Justine Triet with her the Palme d'Or. AFP

"For a very long time when I watched films, I took myself for the boy, I identified with the male role", she said, referring to the lack of options for women in the industry when she was young.

Presenting the Palme d'Or, Hollywood legend Jane Fonda recalled the first time she came to Cannes in 1963.

"There were no women directors competing at that time and it never even occurred to us that there was something wrong with that," she said. "We have come a long way."

Triet joins New Zealand's Jane Campion and France's Julia Ducournau as the only women to have won the competition.

Anatomy of a Fall features a show-stopping performance from German actress Sandra Hueller.

The Grand Prix, the second-highest prize after the Palme d'Or, went to British director Jonathan Glazer's Zone of Interest about a family living next to Auschwitz.

The prizes