Inside RAK Natures Treasures, Ras al Khaimah's farm museum

Outdoor cafes and markets aren't the only hit during the UAE winter — it's also the time of year when people go on natural adventures, whether it is kayaking in Hattaor trekking through the rocky mountains of Fujairah.

RAK Natures Treasures in Ras Al Khaimah offers a respite from the hustle and bustle of cities in neighbouring emirates in the form of friendly animals, a museum and even a salt cave.

Scroll through the gallery above to see what RAK Natures Treasures can offer

RAK Natures Treasures is a museum and petting zoo in Ras Al Khaimah. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The venue is on an eight-hectare inner-city farm in Ras Al Khaimah, a little over an hour's drive from Downtown Dubai.

It offers a slice of rural life to visitors, who can interact with domesticated animals, pick fruit and vegetables straight from the farm, or explore a collection of gemstones, among other activities.

RAK Natures Treasures has a petting zoo that children enjoy. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Among the prominent features of the area is a towering pigeon house, which is part of its petting zoo. Other animals at the farm include horses, donkeys, sheep and turtles, as well as a range of birds, such as ostriches, flamingos and peacocks.

A flamingo at RAK Natures Treasures. Chris Whiteoak / The National

After wandering among the animals, visitors can explore the venue's museum, which houses an extensive collection of gemstones and fossils, as well as preserved insects, bugs, and stuffed birds and other animals.

An exhibit from the natural museum. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Crops such as cucumbers, tomatoes, aubergines and lettuce are grown on the farm. Guests can pick and buy the fresh vegetables per kilogram. A guide is available to help visitors pick the best produce.

An escape to the sprawling venue does not need to be just a single day. Wooden cottages are available across the site for people to book, with prices starting from Dh250 per night for one guest. There is a kitchen and barbecue area where guests can make their own food in true provincial style.

Spending the night opens up the possibility of other experiences on the farm, including a meditation session in a salt cave, pottery making (you can take the pot home or buy ready-made ones), a walk through the cactus house, or paddling on a pond.

The venue is popular with families with young children. Chris Whiteoak / The National

RAK Natures Treasures sometimes takes its offerings beyond the farm and into seasonal pop-ups, such as the festive Thrive Market this weekend at the Al Hamra Waterfront. If you miss the market, the farm is open daily from 8am to 8pm.