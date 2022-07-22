Photo essay: the UAE's growing community of MiniGP motorbike riders

They are smaller, they don't go as fast and are more affordable than professional racing bikes, but they are as real as they get. And now, with the world motorcycle racing body having recognised MiniGP as a stepping stone to international racing glory, the UAE's growing mini-bike community is trying to raise the sport's profile.

Last year Emirati entrepreneur Anas AlMutawa founded MiniGp.ae, a community for mini-bike enthusiasts, after discovered it during a trip to Europe.

A rider on the track at Sahara Amusement in Sharjah. Chris Whiteoak / The National

AlMutawa, a banker by day and a biking enthusiast, says bought himself a Yamaha YZF-R1 sports bike in 2020, but found it hard to really enjoy it to its full potential.

"I was racing around the tracks in Dubai with a novice group but I was riding without confidence," he tells The National. "I was eager to learn but it was really difficult on a big bike."

A young rider puts on his safety gear before a ride on the track at Sahara Amusement in Sharjah. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Then he came across mini bikes, also called pit bikes, that were gaining popularity in Europe and the US.

"I did my research and found that many of professional motorbike riders use these bikes for training. They have exactly the same geometry and operation as the full-size professional bikes and you can ride on the same tracks," he says.

A young rider receives advice from a trainer. Chris Whiteoak / The National

AlMutawa then invested in a mini bike himself, and his eyes were opened to their potential.

"I started learning on the small bike and was learning so quickly that within six months I advanced from novice group to advance group," he says.

Impressed, AlMutawa said he wanted to share his experience with others and help to build a community. Soon, MiniGP.ae was born.

The mini-biking community in the UAE is growing. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Open to all bike enthusiasts, from children to novice and professional riders, the group grew from three to four bike owners in May last year to 20 in just three weeks. Today, there are 150 active members in the informal community.

The group meets up regularly for track days, at venues around the UAE, with details of each event shared on their Instagram account. Last year, they organised the first MiniGP championship in the UAE, which included participants from Qatar.

Riders discuss tactics at Sahara Amusement in Sharjah. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Mini bikes can cost anywhere from Dh18,000 to Dh38,000 ($8,168) depending on specifications. Those who are curious have the option to rent a bike before investing in one. AlMutawa has partnered with Sahara Amusement in Sharjah, where riders can rent bikes. Rentals start at Dh250 including safety gear and equipment for one session on track, which lasts 15 minutes.

Many professional bikers use mini bikes to train. Chris Whiteoak / The National

AlMutawa, who is now a franchisee for the bikes in the UAE, says he's now focused on building a bigger community and to help nurture the next world motorcycling champion from the UAE.

"Earlier this year, we had one of our riders, who is only 14, take part in the Yamaha bLU cRU European Cup, which is a big deal for us. This shows there is so much potential," he says.

"The fact that the world motorcycling body has recognised MiniGP competitions is an opportunity we should take advantage of."

Riders prepare to take to the track. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Last year, the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme or FIM, the global governing body of motorcycle racing, launched the MiniGP World Series, to give young riders worldwide a shot at MotoGP.

Open to riders between 10 and 14 years old, the champion of every national, regional or continental MiniGP cup will be given the opportunity to participate in a world final, which will take place during the week leading up to the final MotoGP event of the season. The winner of the world final will secure a spot in one of FIM's Road to MotoGP racing programmes.

"If we start our championships, we could have a champion who could represent the UAE," says AlMutawa, who says he's looking for partners to help organise the events. "This opportunity did not exist a few years ago."