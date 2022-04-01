The best photos of the week: from the end of Expo to the beginning of Ramadan

More from The National
Friday's best photos: from a burning bus to the Walla Walla aurora
Thursday's best photos: from the Las Vegas Grand Prix to pet portraits
Wednesday's best photos: form a rocket launch to a skateboard jump
Tuesday's best photos: from an orange tank to pink campaigners
Monday's best photos: from bees to blossom
Sunday's best photos: from fire-breathing at a carnival to a Bhangra performance
Saturday's best photos: from a 'Terminator' sculpture in Kyiv to student protests in Santiago
Updated: April 01, 2022, 6:01 PM