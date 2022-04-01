The best photos of the week: from the end of Expo to the beginning of Ramadan

The most striking pictures from around the world

Tim Knowles
Apr 01, 2022
WeekendWorldPhotography
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Restaurant of the week: a tropical taste of Jamaica in Abu DhabiStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Column: why I hope Dubai's 'Michelin Guide' will look beyond the glitter
An image that illustrates this article From espionage to noodles, the world’s most unique museumsStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Money & Me: ‘I love money and money loves me’