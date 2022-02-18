The best photos of the week: from a giant Lebanese jellyfish to a mass Valentine's wedding

More from The National:
Friday's best photos: from Storm Eunice to Expo 2020 Dubai
Thursday's best photos: from Buddhist monks to a fishy choice
Wednesday's best photos: from a lantern festival to cattle swimming in a polluted river
Tuesday's best photos: from lorry drivers' protests in Canada to Indonesian aerobatics
Monday's best photos: from a giant jellyfish in Lebanon to a mass Valentine's Day wedding
Sunday's best photos: from the Tour of Oman to a 'Star Wars' set in Tunisia
Saturday's best photos: from a camel farm in Russia to the Massabielle cave in France
Updated: February 18th 2022, 6:13 PM