'Tayeb': an Arabic word for the well-mannered and the flavoursome

An amicable person, a sweet scent, a warm get-together and a flavoursome meal can all be described by one shapeshifting Arabic adjective: tayeb.

Our Arabic word of the week can mean delicious or good, depending on the context. One common expression featuring the word is qalbo/qalbha tayeb, meaning his/her heart is good. El taam tayeb is used when referring to tasty food. Tayeb el nafas can also be used to describe someone who is good-natured. If you want to compliment someone’s culinary skills, you could say nafasak/nafasik tayeb a’l akl, meaning they make delicious food.

A person who speaks well of others can be said to be tayeb el kalam. Meanwhile, tayeb el akhlak can be said of someone who is kind and polite.

Someone or something smells sweet? Reehto/reehtha tayeb. Consoling someone out of a disgruntled funk? Tayabta khatiraho/khatiruha. Offering condolences? You can say tayiba Allahu roohahu/roohaha. Hosting a get-together and want to warmly greet your guests? You could say tayiba Allahu jamaatukom.

Tayeb/tayeba can also be used as a term of endearment. It is even used as a name, meaning good-natured and altruistic.

Turba tayeba is fertile soil. Tayeb el Aish can be said of someone who is easy to live with.

In music, Kuwaiti star Nawal El Kuwaitia has a famous song titled Tayeb. One of Saudi singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah’s most famous tracks, Ya Tayeb El Galb, takes its title and chorus from the popular expression. Pop singer Loay Merhej’s song Tibat Qalbi Mushkelti plays on the phrase, saying “my good heart is my problem”.

Possibly one of the most adaptable adjectives in the Arabic language, tayeb is an excellent word to keep in reach for the next time you want to refer to something that smells or tastes good, a person’s heart or manners, or simply fecund earth.