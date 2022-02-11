Quiz of the week

Test your knowledge of the stories which made headlines over the past seven days

By The National
 

Read more:

Updated: February 11th 2022, 6:00 PM
Weekend
LATEST STORIES
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Money & Me: ‘My son’s birth showed me how important even as little as a Dh10 note can be’
An image that illustrates this article BBC complains to UN over staff harassment by Iran
An image that illustrates this article Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast: a compelling tour of the city that inspired the Oscar-nominated movie
An image that illustrates this article Evelyn Lau: The two-year adventure in the UAE that became eight years (and counting)Story gallery icon