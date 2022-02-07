King Faisal I of Iraq’s 1930 Mercedes-Benz 770K sells for more than $2.5m

A 1930 Mercedes-Benz 770K that was ordered new by King Faisal I, the founder of modern Iraq who reigned from 1921 to 1933, sold in an online auction on Monday for $2,555,555.

For decades, the black car was an Iraqi state vehicle during the reign of his son King Ghazi (1933-1939) and his grandson King Faisal (1939-1958).

With the help of Mercedes-Benz, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Foundation bought the car in 1967 and a refurbishment was completed in the 1970s.

It has since been displayed in vintage car parades in the US. Last month, the museum put it up for sale at the automotive auction platform Bring a Trailer.

Bring a Trailer said the royal car was one of just 117 W07 examples built between 1930 and 1938. Its chassis bears the plate Baghdad – 83807.

It was fitted with a four-door, three-position cabriolet bodywork by Voll and Ruhrbeck of Berlin, and a liftable triple roof.

Finished in black with red upholstery, its power comes from a 7.7-litre, inline-eight engine paired with a three-speed manual transmission.

King Faisal I was installed as king of Iraq by the British after the First World War – a reward for the help that his father, Sherif Hussein of Makkah, offered during the conflict.

In July, 1958, the monarchy was overthrown in a military coup led by the Free Officers Movement. King Faisal II, his uncle and other family members were killed.

The group had been inspired by the 1952 Egyptian Revolution that saw its monarchy abolished in favour of a more secular and nationalist state.